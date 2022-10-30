Galway ease through to meet Waterford in First Division playoff final

Two late goals from Mikie Rowe and Rob Manley helped Galway United storm to a 3-0 (5-2 aggregate) win against Longford Town in the First Division playoff semi-final.

United were ahead in the 21st minute, their early pressure paying dividends when David Hurley latched on to a Killain Brouder throw-in.

The visitors threatened throughout with Darren Clarke and Mark Hanratty always a danger on either flank. Striker Jordan Adeyemo also wasn’t far away on two occasions.

The home team however enjoyed the better chances and were especially dangerous from set pieces. Rowe and Stephen Walsh went particularly close in the second half.

Pressing hard for a vital equaliser, the visitors committed bodies forward. Rowe and Rob Manley seized the opportunity and both found fine finishes in stoppage time to send their side through to a final against a fancied Waterford side.

Second-half goals from Wassim Aouachria and Phoenix Patterson on Saturday had seen Waterford come from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Treaty United in a pulsating second-leg at the RSC. The result meant an aggregate score of 7-4 to see Waterford safely into the First Division final.

Treaty led at the break thanks to two penalties from Marc Ludden on nine and 26 minutes, and a third goal from Lee Devitt after 28 minutes saw Tommy Barrett’s side in the driving seat with Tunmise Sobowale netting in-between.

Aouachria notched the spot-kick four minutes in the second half, before Patterson grabbed a leveller on 54 minutes.