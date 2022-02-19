GAA and League of Ireland fixtures fall victim to storm Storm Eunice

Bad weather is disrupting this weekend’s GAA and soccer programme.

Today’s Division 3 Allianz football League game between Fermanagh and Laois has been called off as the pitch in Brewster Park Enniskillen is unplayable.

The GAA confirmed that the third-round game has been postponed and will be re-fixed next week.

Tomorrow’s Division 4 league encounter between unbeaten London and Leitrim which was to have been played in Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon, has been switched to the 3G outdoor pitch in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

Originally scheduled to have a noon throw-in, it will now start at 1pm.

Connacht GAA secretary John Prenty said the venue would be able to accommodate up to 3,000 fans with seated facilities for 500.

Tickets already purchased for the game in Carrick-on-Shannon will be valid to gain admission.

Two games in the Lidl NFL: the Division 1A game between Clare and Kerry and the Division 3A tie between Sligo and Down have been postponed due to the inclement weather. Both have been re-fixed for Sunday, February 27.

Two League Ireland matches, Sligo Rovers v Bohemians and Longford Town v Cobh Ramblers have been postponed as well.

Following a pitch inspection this morning at the Showgrounds the Premier League tie between Rovers and Bohemians was postponed to the ‘pitch conditions’

The game at Bishopsgate has been deemed ‘unplayable’ due to a frozen pitch after a 9.30am pitch inspection.

According to an FAI statement new dates for both fixtures will be announced in due course.