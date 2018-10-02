Bohemians have been hit with a double blow ahead of next Monday's FAI Cup semi final replay with Cork City as key duo Dan Casey and Dan Kelly are set to miss the game through suspension.

Further frustration for Bohemians as duo are ruled out of FAI Cup semi-final replay through suspension

Kelly and Casey have both hit the five yellow card threshold which triggers a one match ban and it kicks in from next Monday.

That's particularly frustrating for the Gypsies as both Kelly and Casey would have been eligible to play if the replay had taken place this week.

However, the tight turnaround from Sunday evening's draw at Dalymount - and the fact that there's a full round of league fixtures this Friday - meant that the replay date was pencilled in for next Monday in Turner's Cross.

It's an added blow for Bohs who were distraught on Sunday as they were minutes away from booking a place at the Aviva Stadium until a contested penalty decision gave Cork a lifeline.

Both Casey and Kelly will be available to play in Bohs' league meeting with Waterford on Friday, a match which is of no importance in comparison to the decider with the Leesiders.

Ex-Sunderland defender Casey has been a mainstay at centre half for Bohs this term while Kelly has played a major part in their outstanding recent form after his mid-season arrival from Bray with the recruit from Bray adding pace to Keith Long's attack.

Online Editors