Frustrated Shamrock Rovers fire blanks as they play out goalless draw with Shelbourne

Dejected: Shamrock Rovers midfielder Graham Burke reacts as the reigning champions go five games without a win, leaving them sitting in eighth in the table. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A week that started with a goal feast for Shamrock Rovers ended with a famine and, ultimately, the same level of frustration.

Stephen Bradley’s side are still waiting for a first league win this season with a dramatic contrast between the chaos of Monday’s eight-goal thriller against Cork City and this unremarkable scrap with an organised Shelbourne side.

It means the champions sit with four draws and a defeat from five games, a tally well below expectations.

For Damien Duff’s Shelbourne, the goal difference stats tell the story of their campaign. With two goals scored and three conceded in five outings, they are the division’s lowest scorers with the second-best defensive record.

At full-time, the locals were satisfied enough even.

There was a fear before this game that goalmouth action would be in short supply because of a solid Shels structure. Sure enough, they set out with a plan that made them tough to break down with their back three reverting to a five out of possession with a narrow front three sitting back to support central midfielders JJ Lunney and Evan Caffrey. Duff is working without an out-and-out front man at the moment with striker Seán Boyd undergoing an operation in London on Thursday; it’s more of a lack of a nine than a false nine in terms of tactical approach.

Rovers knew from an early stage that the pattern of the match required them to find the key to unlock the door and the frustration for Bradley in the first half will be that his side weren’t really asking enough difficult questions. Indeed, their best chance was created by a rush of blood from Shels’ ’keeper Conor Kearns who raced from his goal to create unnecessary stress with Rory Gaffney clipping the ball wide from a tight angle.

Gaffney did have another effort blocked when Graham Burke did find space to pick a pass but the subdued crowd were entitled to expect things to step up a notch from the restart.

It did, but not to any consistent level. Rovers’ best chance came shortly after the resumption when Jack Byrne, who was bright in the second half, sent in a pinpoint cross that Gaffney headed straight at Conor Kearns from close range.

They did have their moments thereafter with Richie Towell forcing a save from Kearns but Shels grew in confidence, despite being forced into a half-time reshuffle when Paddy Barrett failed to return. The excellent Gavin Molloy switched from the left of the back three to the right but the overall spine remained solid and Jack Moylan threatened at the other end as both sides worked their benches.

Indeed, in the five minutes of added time it was Shels on the attack with dangerous subs Kian Leavy and Kyle Robinson keeping Rovers occupied at the other end.

Rovers striker Graham Burke was unhappy with comments from behind the goal as the visitors went to applaud their fans afterwards, a small sign of angst after a deflating exercise.

Shelbourne – Kearns, Barrett (Ledwidge 45), Byrne, Molloy; JR Wilson, Caffrey, Lunney (McManus 54), T Wilson; Farrell, Moylan (Robinson 82), Smith (Leavy 65)

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, Cleary (Grace 45), Lopes, Hoare; Farrugia, Towell (Kenny 84) O’Neill, Kavanagh (Clarke 77); Byrne, Burke (Burt 87); Gaffney

Ref – P McLaughlin