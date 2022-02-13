From the wacky to the wonderful: Full circle completed on Doyle’s own terms

When Eoin Doyle was saying his goodbyes at Bolton Wanderers the club’s chairman, Sharon Brittan, sent him a message.

“She’s new into football and she’s excellent,” says Doyle, who made a surprise winter request to leave English football with 18 months of his contract remaining and return to Ireland.

“I was telling her about the League of Ireland and she was saying ‘I hope it behaves better than English football.’ I replied and said, ‘Everything behaves better than English football’.”

At his new club, St Patrick’s Athletic, Doyle — who wore the colours of nine different clubs in his decade in Britain — will be happy to pass on advice to any young players making the opposite journey.

And he is worth listening to. He scored more than 100 goals across the three divisions of the Football League, but it’s guidance around navigating the off-field environment which is on the mind.

“I’m sure I’ve lived all the main emotions,” says the 33-year-old. “I’ve been bought, I’ve been sold, I’ve had relegations and promotions. I suppose talking to me would be of benefit because they have to prepare for the different level of intensity and how ruthless it is.

“Put it this way, you’re an employee but you are self-employed. You need to look after your body and your state of mind because your employer isn’t doing it for you as you’re dispensable. It’s all or nothing, you can’t half-arse it.”

Yet the reason he holds Brittan in high regard is because she’s a rare example of an administrator with an idea about operating to a certain standard. Doyle has freely admitted that the frequency with which he moved was guided by the constant search for the next decent contract, and it brought him on a whistle-stop tour of the English game’s quirky ownership underbelly.

Players follow the money trail, safe in the knowledge that the PFA have negotiated to a position where they get looked after first if the shit hits the fan.

He recalls a casual 2016 chat with the kitman at Portsmouth where he spoke of how the annual playing budget eight years earlier was £80m a year. It all fell apart with staff laid off as players were paid up. Doyle’s job there was to help them out of League Two, a feat he managed with four different clubs.

Higher up the football ladder, he had experienced chaos first hand, especially in his six months at Cardiff where owner Vincent Tan was making headlines.

After clinching the biggest move of his career in a late January transfer, Doyle quickly sensed things were going to be very different from Chesterfield. He met Tan once, with one of his bouncers arriving into the dressing room before the match and summoning Doyle to the tunnel.

“He’s got his pants up around his chest and the jersey hanging over it, like you see in the pictures,” he continues. “They’d just bought me for a million quid. Everyone was saying to me, ‘This fella hasn’t got a clue about football’ but we were chatting away and I was thinking, ‘He knows more than people are saying’. He said he was glad he brought me in, that the fans liked attacking football and I was an attacking player.

“And then he says, ‘You’ve got a good goalscoring record, we’re delighted to have you and if you can give us a return of ten that would be great.’ The bouncer said, ‘Yes, ten goals between now and the end of the season would be great but Tan says, ‘No, ten today.” I didn’t know where to look. All I could say was ‘I’ll give you everything I have Mr Tan.’”

Bizarre became the default. There’s another story where the squad were called in groups into the manager Russell Slade’s office to watch footage of a freak goal where a stranded goalkeeper was lobbed from the halfway line. A Tan representative was sitting with Slade.

“The gaffer said, ‘Look lads, the owner has had a look at this goal and he wants you to shoot more. Any chance you get, no matter where you are on the pitch, just shoot because the more you shoot, the more the ’keeper’s hands get tired.’”

Minutes later, Slade was out on the training pitch pulling the squad together to effectively apologise and explain he was just doing what was needed to ‘pacify’ the powers that be.

Oldham was another adventure. During Doyle’s season, new owner Abdallah Lemsagam, a Moroccan with a background as a football agent, took over and got hands on with recruitment. The League One playoff contenders became relegation fodder. A French speaking contingent was brought in and kept to themselves as teammates seethed over reports of their earnings while wondering why wages weren’t always paid promptly. “There was lads getting cars and penthouses in the middle of Manchester and they weren’t good enough,” Doyle sighs.

On the eve of their final match, the assistant manager was tasked with trapping Lemsagam in a deep and lengthy discussion in the team hotel so the manager’s scheduled analysis meeting could proceed without interruption. Oldham went down anyway.

Bradford was a more traditional mess, with a grand plan to appoint a young coaching staff and sign technical players abandoned after just six matches, thus paving the way for the arrival of David Hopkin, the former Chelsea and Crystal Palace midfielder, a figure that Doyle bluntly describes as a “dinosaur” and the worst manager he’s ever dealt with. With square pegs in round holes, the League One promotion favourites finished rock bottom.

Doyle’s mood was similar and yet he went on from there to score a hatful of goals at Swindon and Bolton and find a level of security when the pandemic struck. However, there was always a clock in his head counting down to the time when he would leave that world behind.

Now back in Dublin, the immediate priority is finding somewhere to live. As we chat, at the Ballyboden St Enda’s GAA club on the southside of Dublin, he is watching his phone anxiously. His wife Ciara and their three sons Danny, Joey and Luca are still in Liverpool waiting for the end of the school year before coming across to join him.

He has been getting a crash course on the vagaries of the Dublin property market. He’s emailing bids for a house and waiting for alerts as the price steadily creeps up and up. We’re in Ballyboden because it just so happens that a professional footballer is using the GAA clubhouse for the other element of his life, the childcare company he owns with his former Sligo Rovers teammate and best friend Danny Ventre, a Liverpudlian who is now working for Blackpool.

Lily’s Before & After School Childcare is his other baby, and it does what it says on the tin with 15 staff employed across two venues. He hops in the car for a short spin down to the first branch in the Park Community Centre in his native Firhouse. It’s mid-afternoon so school is out and both centres are a hive of activity.

He reckons his focus on life away from football was influenced by the fact that he had sampled the real world before sport became his profession; he left school before doing his Leaving Cert and opted to qualify as an electrician and get earning.

“I remember my da [John] saying, ‘Ah yeah, an electrician, you’ll never be out of work’, and then 2008 and the recession came along and I was saying, ‘Yeah, good shout da!’”

Doyle was playing part-time with Shamrock Rovers in their pre-Tallaght years. Unemployment made him a full-time footballer by accident and his career progressed to a professional deal at Sligo Rovers and the form that made Hibs his first British employer. His new boss at St Pat’s, Tim Clancy, was a teammate.

For all that he was living a dream, Doyle was wary of the pitfalls, especially when he became a parent and watched contemporaries spend rashly and drop off the map. A desire to learn meant that the soundtrack for his car journeys was words rather than music. He devoured books too and The 4-Hour Work Week, a best seller by American entrepreneur and podcaster Tim Ferris, had an impact.

In the Swindon camp, he found a like-minded soul in Michael Doughty, a midfielder who had a few businesses on the go. “He would have helped me at the start looking over things, he’s got a good eye for stuff,” he explains.

Living nearer to his business was another personal angle that made the St Pat’s approach attractive, but there was shock both inside and outside Bolton when he confirmed he wanted out. Doyle was first choice and scored in his final league game against a Rotherham side including Chiedozie Ogbene. Without meaning to come across as big-time, he declares with confidence that his goalscoring record in the UK means he would likely have got offers for as long as he wanted to stay there, but there was a certain satisfaction in leaving on his own terms.

“There was disbelief,” he admits, “You’re playing week in, week out at a level where there’s internationals now but you try and explain the story behind it, that I’ve a wife and three kids and there’s no help around us, that we’ve always seen our future in Ireland and I love the league here and want to be able to come back when I can still do it.

“A friend mentioned another striker over there who was still going at 38 — I won’t say his name — and I said ‘Yeah but what do they say about him?’ He said, ‘Yeah, they say he’s old and got no legs.’ I don’t want that, I don’t want my kids not growing up around their grandparents and people saying there’s that fella going around the pitch in League Two for the sake of it.”

In life, as in football, the aim is to be one step ahead of the game.