From the wacky to the wonderful: Full circle completed on Doyle’s own terms

When recession made him an accidental pro, no one could have predicted what lay ahead

Daniel McDonnell

When Eoin Doyle was saying his goodbyes at Bolton Wanderers the club’s chairman, Sharon Brittan, sent him a message.

She’s new into football and she’s excellent,” says Doyle, who made a surprise winter request to leave English football with 18 months of his contract remaining and return to Ireland.

