From Longford to the brink of Serie A: The rise of St Pat's teenager James Abankwah

Defender’s rapid progression at St Patrick’s Athletic announced he was an above-average talent 

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

At the end of regulation time in November’s FAI Cup final, there were 12 players aged 23 and under on the pitch, a reflection of how the top level of football in this country has dramatically lowered its age profile.

The youngest player on the pitch was 17-year-old James Abankwah, a promising defender with roots in Ghana who was born in Ireland and raised in Longford, before moving to Dublin in his mid-teens.

