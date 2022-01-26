From Longford to the brink of Serie A: The rise of St Pat's teenager James Abankwah

At the end of regulation time in November’s FAI Cup final, there were 12 players aged 23 and under on the pitch, a reflection of how the top level of football in this country has dramatically lowered its age profile.

The youngest player on the pitch was 17-year-old James Abankwah, a promising defender with roots in Ghana who was born in Ireland and raised in Longford, before moving to Dublin in his mid-teens.

A concussion suffered by Paddy Barrett allowed Abankwah to come on with nine minutes remaining, a daunting task for the youngster with over 37,000 spectators in the stadium for a tense period of the game.

The brief cameo would end up being over 40-minutes long with extra-time extending the adventure and advertising the capabilities of the former Cherry Orchard player to a wider audience. His calmness as the game became stretched marked him out as an above-average talent and data from Wyscout – a popular tool for player analysis – highlighting his prowess in the area of interceptions and one-on-one defensive duels.

What excites people when it comes to Abankwah is the scope for improvement. He was by no means a prodigy in his early teens, and had to improve to force his way into Ireland underage squads after being on standby when his crop reached representative level.

After starting off with local club Melview in Longford, a relocation to the capital resulted in a switch to Cherry Orchard and he joined the Saints in early 2019 to play for their U-15 team.

Within 12 months, he was bumped up to the U-19 squad, playing three years above his generational peers.

And, in 2021, then Saints coach Stephen O’Donnell integrated Abankwah into his first-team squad from the midway point of the season.

He signed his first professional contract in July and two days after the announcement, he was sprung off the bench for his debut with the Saints down to 10 men against Derry City.

Crowds had just returned to stadiums and Abankwah was given plenty of encouragement from the Camac side, given his inexperience, as the centre-half deputised at right-back, initially, as the locals dug in for the victory.

There were more character-building experiences to come. He was selected for October’s FAI Cup semi-final against Dundalk, a vote of confidence in his progress with 5,000 fans crammed into the venue.

And yet O’Donnell had to make the difficult decision to hook Abankwah at the interval as, after a fine start, a yellow card picked up before the break raised fears that he would be targeted by wily opponents if he played on. In that context, the fact that Abankwah was sprung from the sidelines to play a big part in the showpiece on a much bigger stage was a redemption of sorts.

In tandem with his club development, he has grown in stature in the Irish underage squads and captained Colin O’Brien’s U-18 side on a trip to Malta in the week after the cup final.

Before Brexit, a player like Abankwah might have gone overseas by slipping under the radar. Indeed, his older brother Isaac signed for Burnley before the rules stopped Irish players from departing before they were 18. It didn’t work out for him there and he is now with a club called Squires Gate in the North West Counties Football League.

James did spend time training with Aberdeen and was on the radar of other UK clubs when it was thought the rules could be amended to allow players depart as before. He also had interest from France, with his team-mate at Cherry Orchard and St Patrick’s Athletic Glory Nzingo penning a deal with Stade de Reims.

Abankwah went for a route that St Pat’s are trying to develop by signing a full-time contract while finishing his education. In his case, he opted to complete his Leaving Cert in his local Adamstown Community College in Lucan, with the Saints providing extra private tutoring when needed to compensate for the time missed for morning training purposes.

Saints star Chris Forrester recently joked about being approached for a lift home after training by Abankwah. “I asked him where he needed to go and the answer was ‘school’,” said Forrester, who was suddenly feeling very old. “I dropped him outside his school. I felt terrible in the car.”

If all goes to plan with the completion of his transfer to Udinise – with conflicting reports around the figures involved – Abankwah will be loaned back to the Saints until the summer so he can finish his education.

It means that the Inchicore faithful will get the chance to love him a bit more before he leaves, hoping that this is a story which is only just beginning.