From Brexit bounce to Duffer in the dugout – 10 reasons not to miss the League of Ireland this season

1. NEW PLAYING STYLE

With stormy weather forecast and concerns around the state of certain pitches, it will be difficult to play attractive football tomorrow night – but anyone who hasn’t noticed a distinct change in style in the league is blind to the reality.

Former Derry City and Kilmarnock boss Kenny Shiels this winter detailed the contrast in approach between the lower reaches of the Scottish top flight and teams over here, with a greater emphasis on ball retention in Ireland.

It is a younger league now and while it could be argued that it’s not as physical and bruising as in days gone by, there’s a higher volume of creative and technical players. The reason good clubs in England are sending U-23 squad members here on loan is because it’s no longer viewed as a kick-and-rush league.

All eyes will be on Shelbourne manager Damien Duff, pictured with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

All eyes will be on Shelbourne manager Damien Duff, pictured with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

2. THE DUFF INTRIGUE

It’s been well-documented across the media this week but coverage of Damien Duff’s Shelbourne adventure is backed up by interest levels.

The view that his appointment is the highest-profile managerial move here since Johnny Giles came back to Shamrock Rovers is hard to argue with. There’s a subtle difference, though, in the sense that Duff is already embedded on the ground here through his work at underage level with Shamrock Rovers and Shels.

He has assembled a hungry squad with ambitions to prove themselves and spoke of how they had created an elite environment in a midweek press conference, where his unfiltered honesty generated fresh headlines. Ultimately, Duff has ambitions to manage his country one day, and it’s fascinating that he has chosen to begin his journey here.

Jack Byrne: Great to watch when he's at his best

Jack Byrne: Great to watch when he's at his best

3. JACK IS BACK

Jack Byrne was the outstanding player in the league in 2019 and 2020 – and was capped by both Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny before a move to join McCarthy in Cyprus failed to go to plan, with APOEL sacking the manager just after the Dubliner’s arrival. He then suffered an injury before the club’s failure to make Europe changed the environment completely.

It’s true that every time he does something special, there will be jibes based on how things haven’t worked out for him in other places, but this really doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s a great player to watch when he’s in the groove.

4. DERRY REUNITED

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins admitted that he watched the BBC documentary Different League, a programme about the club’s entry to the LOI in 1985 in the height of the Troubles, as he mulled over the chance to take over his local side and leave Stephen Kenny’s Ireland staff.

It was a show that demonstrated how good things can be on Foyleside when the Candystripes are purring. After a decade in the second bracket of the top flight, where Derry people fumed that home-grown players were winning leagues with other LOI clubs, the financial security added by owner Philip O’Doherty becoming a billionaire has allowed Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney to return on long-term deals.

5. THE BREXIT ANGLE

Brexit has moved the goalposts in Irish football, and it has the potential to positively affect the perception of the league. There’s a section of Irish society that would cynically declare the LOI as a place for players who failed in England, or weren’t good enough to make it there, but with the UK out of the equation until players turn 18, a selection of the best teenagers in the country will be on show.

St Patrick’s Athletic defender James Abankwah stayed at home for longer, and he’s off to Italy, and not the UK, to join Udinese, where he is expected to go straight into the first-team set-up. He’s here until the summer if people want to see him in the flesh.

6. THE NEXT ABANKWAH

While it’s clear that European clubs will start to take premium talents at 16, that won’t be for everyone and there are a number of other talented teens to look out for this year.

Bohemians playmaker Jamie Mullins is expected to head for Brighton next winter, while there’s real excitement at St Patrick’s Athletic about midfielder Adam Murphy who signed pro terms on the same day as Abankwah, but has been luckless with injuries.

Similarly, Cork City midfielder Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh is one that’s expected to go far, once he recovers from a long-term setback.

That’s just a selection of names. Derry teen Trent Kone Doherty (15) made a cameo in pre-season but he can leave for the Britain at 16, so may depart before a senior debut.

7. GRAVEYARD NO MORE

The First Division is a league that everyone wants to escape but the personality of the so-called ‘graveyard division’ has been changed by an unlikely cast of characters.

Cork City and Waterford have retained full-time squads, despite ending up in the second tier. And Galway United are giving John Caulfield similar support in their mission to return to the top table.

If those clubs get off to a good start, it’s conceivable the turnouts at their fixtures will favourably compare to Premier encounters. The league needs at least one of those clubs to come up to address regional imbalances, with the absence of a Munster presence in the Premier by far the biggest negative.

8. THE FOREIGN LEGION

In tandem with an increased volume of home-produced players, the LOI has become a destination for a selection of characters from around the world, with technology and modern scouting networks opening doors.

Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps have both shopped overseas as it’s tough for them to attract from the Dublin market.

The Bit O’Red have signed New Zealand internationals Nando Pijnaker and Max Mata and Canadian striker Jordan Hamilton, a two-time MLS winner.

Harps have brought in Croatian striker Filip Mihaljević and the league’s first Turkish player Erol Alkan amongst others.

Talent: Dawson Devoy of Bohemians

Talent: Dawson Devoy of Bohemians

9. THE BOHS ENTERTAINERS

Damien Duff is box office, Shamrock Rovers are going for three in a row, and St Patrick’s Athletic have likely signed the best striker in the league in the form of Eoin Doyle, but Bohemians could provide serious entertainment value in Dublin – although tickets for Dalymount will be in very short supply due to their new-found popularity.

Top scorer Georgie Kelly and his partner in crime Ross Tierney have left but their squad is top-heavy in attacking talent with Dawson Devoy and Scottish duo Ali Coote and Liam Burt still in situ, Promise Omochere improving, Mullins turning heads and Canadian winger Kris Twardek returning.

Controversial switch: Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell

Controversial switch: Dundalk manager Stephen O'Donnell

10. GRUDGE MATCHES

If people want to engage with a fixture, they need to know that it means something. The Bohemians-Shamrock Rovers derby is the liveliest show in town, and the hope is that away fans can return to these fixtures after some unnecessary posturing. Shels and St Pat’s have a history and there’s a bite to all of the Dublin derbies, bar those involving UCD.

However, there may not be a spicier affair than Stephen O’Donnell’s return to Inchicore with Dundalk after his contentious decision to abandon the Saints after their cup final win. There is ill-feeling on all sides.