Four League of Ireland players to watch as European action kicks off

Andy Lyons

One player who has been central to Shamrock Rovers’ title-defence this season is Andy Lyons. The dynamic full-back crossed the Liffey in January to join Rovers from Bohemians, after making 77 appearances for the Phibsboro club. The 21-year-old has featured in all but three of Rovers’ league games this season, contributing six goals and five assists.

This summer won’t be Lyons’ first European experience, however. The Ireland U-21 international started all six of Bohemians’ Europa Conference League qualifiers last year. Keith Long’s side won four of their first five but exited the competition at the hands of Greek giants PAOK.

“He's been top class, if he keeps focused and works hard, there is no limit to where Andy can play,” said Hoops manager Stephen Bradley in April.

Lyons was rested for their 1-0 win over Finn Harps on Friday, but he will take to the field in front of over 6,000 tonight in Dublin 7 as Rovers European odyssey begins.

Will Patching

Derry City are back in Europe this week having finished fourth last season. The Candystripes’ last European tie came in 2020, in a 3-2 Europa League loss to FK Riteriai after extra-time. Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side host Latvian outfit Riga on Thursday, with Will Patching integral to their success in the campaign.

The midfielder signed a permanent deal with Derry in January. A product of the Manchester City academy, Patching has started every single league game this season. His impressive tally of nine goals is the joint-third best in the league, while also contributing seven assists.

Like Lyons, Patching featured on the European stage last year for Dundalk, scoring three goals in five starts. The 23-year-old comes into Thursday in fine form, with two goals and two assists in his last four games. “He’s been a revelation in his time with us, he’s an absolute pleasure to work with,” said Higgins, after Patching signed a contract extension last month, keeping him at Derry until the end of 2024.

Aidan Keena

If Sligo Rovers are to progress in Europe this summer, striker Aidan Keena will be integral to their hopes. The 23-year-old has been a revelation at the Showgrounds this season. After signing from Falkirk in January, Keena has hit eleven goals in 19 league appearances, making him the Premier Division’s current top goalscorer.

The former Ireland U-21 international hit a hat-trick against Finn Harps on his fourth start and won the league’s player-of-the-month award in March. He has scored four goals in his last three games ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier away to Welsh side Bala Town. “He’s one of the best strikers in the league. He’s a real talent,” said Russell of Keena last month.

Eoin Doyle

As a result of UEFA sanctions against Russian clubs, St Patrick’s Athletic received a bye into the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League. Tim Clancy’s side will either face Moldova’s FC Sfîntul Gheorghe or Slovenia’s NŠ Mura on July 21, with the first-leg at Richmond Park. Eoin Doyle will be central to the Saints campaign this summer.

The 34-year-old arrived in Inchicore from Bolton in January and has ten goals and four assists to his name this season. Currently the joint-third highest scorer in the Premier Division, Doyle has started all but once this season for St Pat’s. The striker has scored four goals in his last four games, as the FAI Cup holders return to Europe for the first time in three years. "It's incredible the work rate he has and the condition he keeps himself in," said St Pat's manager Tim Clancy.