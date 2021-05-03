Forrester winning his battles to get career back on track

Struggles with his own self and a mental health battle almost cost Chris Forrester his career.

But as he continues his revival with a St Patrick’s Athletic side which has swaggered to the top of the league table, thanks in no small part to Forrester’s own form, the midfielder has showered praise on those around him at Richmond Park who helped him get his career back on track after a worrying dip.

With their best form since the 2013 league title success, Pat’s have been one of the standout sides of the 2021 season, keeping pace with champions Shamrock Rovers.

And with both of the Dublin rivals in action today – Pat’s travel to Sligo while Rovers host Waterford – next weekend’s Pat’s-Rovers clash could be one of the games of the season.

Forester had to wait until Friday’s 3-0 win over Longford Town to find the back of the net (he scored two stunning goals) but he has been in exceptional form, a relief for all who rate the lad from Smithfield to see that level of performance after a dip in his career, from his exit from Peterborough United, through an unhappy spell at Aberdeen and then a underwhelming start to his second spell in Inchicore, having returned in 2019 after four years in the UK.

“I went through a bad phase, I suppose. I was struggling with my own inner beliefs, stuff like that, but the gaffer and the staff, they have worked with me and pushed me to a level where I am challenging myself every day. It keeps me on my toes, it’s proved to be working so long may it continue,” says Forrester, who admits that he could have been lost to the game.

“I was on the way to that until the boys came in and got me in shape, I am the fittest I have ever been, it’s all credit to them and myself as well. It was massively down to my mental state. I wasn’t putting myself in positions where I was going to be the best player on the pitch, I couldn’t get myself out of the thought frame that I was in.

“But it’s been a journey for me to get to where I am now. It’s not something you can change overnight, it’s a work in progress, always will be a work in progress and you have to try and stay on top of it.

“A lot of work has gone into that, working on myself but little things, winning little battles with myself every day. I don’t want to make it about depression or anything but it has been a journey, I am here now and ready to kick on,” he adds.

“There are a lot of people around here who have a lot of love for me, which helps. A lot of people have stuck by me over the past three years.

“I came back and I wasn’t near the player I wanted to be. But I was working towards getting to where I was at before I left thanks to a lot of people who stood by me. This is payback for them, if you want to say it like that.

“Football it’s a wonderful sport and it can do magical things for you. I just never gave up on the belief that I’m going to be the best footballer I can be.”

Read More

Irish Independent