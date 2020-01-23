Former Waterford, St Pat's and Cork City defender Kenny Browne retires

League of Ireland central defender Kenny Browne has announced his retirement from the game at the age of 33.

Waterford-born Browne, who played with St Patrick's Athletic, Cork City, Sporting Fingal and Waterford FC, made the announcement on Twitter.

Starting out in the League of Ireland with Waterford, Browne signed for Liam Buckley's Sporting Fingal in 2010 where he won a First Division title and FAI Cup.

Following Fingal's demise, Kenny returned to Waterford in 2011 before Buckley took him to St Pat's in 2012.

Browne won the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title with St Pat's in 2013, the FAI Cup the following year and the EA Sports Cup in 2015 before departing for Cork City in 2016.

Browne helped Cork to a FAI Cup triumph that year before returning to Waterford in 2017 and helping them win the First Division title that year.

