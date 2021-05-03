Former Shelbourne player Alan Keely dies at 38

Alan Keely has passed away at the age of 38. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Shelbourne have expressed their sympathies to the family of former player Alan Keely after his death at the age of 38.

Alan, a son of former Shels boss Dermot, began his senior career with the Reds in 2001 and in all had two spells as a player with the Tolka Park club. He also played for Kildare County, Finn Harps, Dublin City and Waterford United while he also had a spell in the USA.

After his League of Ireland career ended, he lined out for Malahide United.

"It is with deep sadness we have heard of the passing of our former player Alan Keely, son of Dermot. Everyone at Shelbourne sends their condolences and deepest sympathies to Dermot and family. May he rest in peace," Shels said in a statement this evening.