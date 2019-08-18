Former Shelbourne and Dundalk striker Antonio Izzi has died in Italy aged 48

Ex-Shelbourne and Dundalk player, Antonio Izzi, has passed away aged 48. His death was announced in a tweet posted by the Dublin club.

The striker, more commonly called Tony, famously scored the winning goal for Shels in a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup victory over Ukrainian side Karpaty Lviv in 1993. One down from the first leg, Izzi’s goal secured a 3-1 win at Tolka Park to send the Reds through.

Shelbourne FC is saddened to hear the death of Shels legend Antonio Izzi, who scored a famous goal against Karpaty Lviv, to qualify us for the UEFA Cup Winners Cup in 1993. We’d like to send our condolences to his family and friends. #WeAreShels 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/4Zn1DsOACm — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) August 18, 2019

Izzi was born in Dublin to an Italian family and spent time as a youth player with Lazio before returning to Ireland where a lengthy League of Ireland career also saw him turn out for St Pat's, Limerick, Athlone Town and Cobh Ramblers, with whom he won the Division One Golden Boot in 1997 and 1999.

Shelbourne had previously reported that Izzi had been taken ill in Italy earlier this month before confirming the sad news on Sunday morning.

Online Editors