Former Limerick and Galway United player Sam Oji passes away aged 35

Former Limerick and Galway United defender Sam Oji has died at the age of 35.

The Englishman, who had been suffering with an illness, spent three years in Ireland from 2013 after playing in England for clubs including Birmingham City, Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Bristol Rovers, Hereford United and Worcester City.

Oji also played for Ljungskile in Sweden, having come through the youth ranks at Arsenal and had been working at English non-league side Highgate United.

Both Limerick and Galway tweeted their condolences on Saturday morning.

Tragic news this morning as former Limerick F.C player Samuel Oji has passed away. Signed under Stuart Taylor, Sam was an outstanding player and more importantly, an outstanding person. Sincere condolences from all at the club go to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP 💙 pic.twitter.com/cZoqLY74fI — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) August 28, 2021

“Tragic news this morning as former Limerick F.C player Samuel Oji has passed away. Signed under Stuart Taylor, Sam was an outstanding player and more importantly, an outstanding person,” the club said.

“Sincere condolences from all at the club go to his family, friends and loved ones. RIP.”

Galway United would like to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Sam Oji. Sam scored for us in our first game back in the Premier Division in 2015 and was a terrific player in his time at the club. He was a hugely popular person and a gentleman. Rest easy, Sam. pic.twitter.com/3ziDrjd6Wz — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) August 28, 2021

Galway United said: “Galway United would like to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Sam Oji. Sam scored for us in our first game back in the Premier Division in 2015 and was a terrific player in his time at the club. He was a hugely popular person and a gentleman. Rest easy, Sam.”