Former Ireland striker Noel Hunt has joined Waterford as a player-assistant manager

Hunt spent the past year at Wigan where he was a fringe member of Paul Cook’s squad .

In addition to helping Waterford out on the pitch, he will also be providing support to manager Alan Reynolds – who is currently recuperating after being assaulted last weekend.

The 35-year-old started his senior career at Shamrock Rovers but played for his local club Waterford on loan. The former Ireland international moved to Dunfermline in 2003 and moved on from there to Dundee United, Reading, Leeds, Ipswich, Southend and Portsmouth before signing for Wigan.