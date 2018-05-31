Sport League of Ireland

Thursday 31 May 2018

Former Ireland striker Noel Hunt has joined Waterford as a player-assistant manager

Noel Hunt in action alongside Robbie Keane against Italy in 2009
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Noel Hunt has returned to Waterford as player/assistant coach after spending 15 years in Britain.

Hunt spent the past year at Wigan where he was a fringe member of Paul Cook’s squad .

In addition to helping Waterford out on the pitch, he will also be providing support to manager Alan Reynolds – who is currently recuperating after being assaulted last weekend.

The 35-year-old started his senior career at Shamrock Rovers but played for his local club Waterford on loan. The former Ireland international moved to Dunfermline in 2003 and moved on from there to Dundee United, Reading, Leeds, Ipswich, Southend and  Portsmouth before signing for Wigan.

Waterford FC General Manager, Jack Power, said: “We are delighted to have Noel Hunt return to Waterford. He is widely experienced, having played in the Premier League as well as representing the Republic of Ireland. He’ll bring both great energy and enthusiasm into Waterford FC. It is truly a major coup for our football club.”

Online Editors

