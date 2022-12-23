Former Ireland striker Jonathan Walters appointed as Waterford FC Technical Director

Waterford FC have appointed former Ireland striker Jonathan Walters as their new Technical Director.

The 39-year-old will oversee the club’s long-term football strategy, working closely with head coach Danny Searle as well as the club’s academy and medical departments, with the aim of helping to get The Blues back to the Premier Division.

Walters will share the role with sister club Fleetwood Town in League One who also announced his appointment on Friday morning..

"We are delighted to welcome such a well-respected name in the game to the club in a role which we feel is hugely important,” Waterford chairman Andy Pilley said.

"He’s also someone who knows the Irish game well and is a proud Irishman.

"Jonathan is an experienced and knowledgeable character who can help the club move to the next level in structure, recruitment and sporting success on the pitch.

"It’s a hugely exciting appointment and these are exciting times for Waterford Football Club. We want to take the club to the next level."

Walters scored 14 times for Ireland in 54 appearances and played more than 500 games for the likes of Stoke City, Burnley and Ipswich Town.