Former Ireland keeper Keiren Westwood not joining Shamrock Rovers this season

With long-serving keeper Alan Mannus sidelined due to a broken finger, Rovers were in the market for someone else to challenge incumbent Leon Pohls, and there were discussions with Westwood, as first revealed by independent.ie.

Now 38, Westwood has not played since he left QPR last year but has kept fit and while the timing is against a move this time for family reasons, Rovers boss Stephen Bradley might revisit it.

“I don't think Keiren's stuff will happen, in terms of a few things at home that don't fit at the moment,” Bradley said today.

"For Keiren, everything fitted both parties football-wise, but he has some issues with his family to sort out. Hopefully, we can revisit it at some point in the future, he's a top keeper and if it was an option for next year, we'd look at it. We have four or five keepers that we like, we had two of them in, one that we really like, so we have options, but Keiren is a keeper of real pedigree.

“Alan is on on Friday for another check up with the specialist, we are hoping we get some good news on a timeframe and we will make a decision after that. We hope the news is that he will be back after the break, but that's up to the surgeon. We could be looking at longer but that is the best-case scenario,” Bradley added.