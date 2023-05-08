Former Ireland international Jonathan Walters quits Waterford role

Former Ireland international Jonathan Walters has stepped back from his roles with Waterford and Fleetwood Town, after just five months in his role with the Munster club.

Waterford announced in December that Walters had come on board as Technical Director, and club owner Andy Pilley’s links with his other interest, Fleetwood, saw Walters take up a role there too. The former Ireland player was name-checked a number of times this season on Suirside, most recently with the hiring of Keith Long as manager and then Alan Reynolds as assistant, but Walters confirmed that he was stepping back from both roles. He had also recently left his post on the coaching staff with the Ireland U19 side and his name was mentioned as a candidate for the FAI role left vacant by John Morling’s recent departure.

"As we come to the end of the EFL season, I feel the time is right to step down from my role as Technical Director of Fleetwood Town and Waterford FC," Walters said in a post on social media.

"Together, with the support of many great people, we have strengthened the Fleetwood Town squad, comfortably secured League One status and made history by taking the club to the 5th round of the FA Cup.

"With Waterford, I was delighted to help implement some new structures and bring in two fantastic people in Keith Long and Alan Reynolds, whom I have no doubt will bring success back to the club.

"I would like to thank the owner Andy Pilley for the opportunity to take on this unique role at both clubs. The experiences gained will undoubtedly help me to continue to develop and progress into my next role.

"I wish both clubs and their fantastic supporters ever success for the future."