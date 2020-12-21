Former Ireland international Daryl Murphy signs back on for Waterford at 'hugely exciting times for the club'

Former Ireland international Daryl Murphy says he's excited about the future at Waterford FC after he signed up for another stint with the Blues.

The 37-year-old rejoined his hometown club last August, after a stint with Bolton Wanderers, and veteran Murphy was assessing his options, but the arrival of new manager Kevin Sheedy has prompted him to sign up for another season, a boost for the Blues following last week's decision by keeper Brian Murphy to re-sign.

Read More

“I’m delighted to be back for 2021. Hugely exciting times for the club, with the appointments of Kevin Sheedy and Mike Newell, the club is making major strides forward this year. We went so close last year and it’s easy to be deflated but the way the club is working now this off-season is impressive," Murphy said

“The new manager and his assistant are already looking at players both here in Ireland and across the water. I think the fans will really get behind us when they see how prepared we are for February."

Murphy had his first stint with Waterford between 2002 and 2005, after a spell with Luton Town, and Mick McCarthy brought him to Sunderland from Suirside in 2005. Capped 32 times at senior level, Murphy played for Celtic, Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Bolton.

Online Editors