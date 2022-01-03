Former Dundalk player Sonni Nattestad has contract with new club cancelled just hours after joining

Former Dundalk player Sonni Nattestad has seen his contract with his new club cancelled just hours after they had announced his signing.

FK Jerv, who were promoted to Norway’s top flight – the Eliteserien – for the first time in its 73-year history at the end of last season, announced on Sunday they had signed Faroe Islands international Nattestad after his deal with Dundalk ended late last year.

However, only hours later, Jerv released a statement claiming the 27-year-old defender had been let go from his reported two-year contract.

Nattestad, who previously played in the Norwegian top flight with Molde under former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, made 14 appearance for Dundalk last season.

The Lilywhites signed the defender, who has also previously played in Denmark, from Faroese side B36 at the start of last season.

In its statement announcing Nattestad’s departure, Jerv didn’t go into detail as to why the player was released so soon.

The statement read: “FK Jerv and Sonni Nattestad have today decided to cancel the announced contract. The background is an issue the player has been involved in, and which we should have been aware of.

"The case Nattestad was involved in is not something we as a club can vouch for or be associated with. FK Jerv would like to apologize to everyone involved that we did not do a good enough job prior to the signing.”

The club and manager Arne Sandstø are due to comment on the decision later today.