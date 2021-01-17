Former Cork City striker Karl Sheppard announces retirement from football

Shelbourne striker Karl Sheppard has announced his retirement from football at the age of 29.

Sheppard, best known for his time at Cork City, where he won two FAI Cups and the League of Ireland Premier Division between 2015 and 2019, was previously diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis which has now necessitated his early retirement.

The player confirmed the news in an Instagram post, stating: “365 appearances and 89 goals later it is now time to hang up my playing boots. At 29 I should be in the prime of my sporting career, unfortunately 2 months after my best season, I was diagnosed with Psoriatic Arthritis.

“At first I didn’t think this would affect me, however the past two seasons have shown my body cannot meet the demands of professional football. I have tried everything during this time to stay injury free but this was an impossible task."

Sheppard started his career with Galway before moving to Shamrock Rovers, where he was part of the squad that made the 2011 Europa League group stages under Michael O'Neill. It was Sheppard who won the extra-time penalty that saw the Hoops win 3–2 on aggregate away to FK Partizan, a night he referenced as one of his most memorable.

A move to Reading in the Championship followed in 2012 but his game-time in England was restricted to a number of appearances on loan with Accrington Stanley before he returned to Rovers in 2014, moving on to Cork a year later. The Dubliner finished his career with a season at Shels in his native city.

“I’d like to thank all the managers, coaches, back room teams and players I have had the pleasure to work with," the statement continued.

"I have made numerous friends for life and have made some unforgettable memories. From a magic night in Belgrade to winnings cup finals in the Aviva, not to mention some great nights in-between.

“Lastly I’d like to thank the fans. From the jeers of away fans, to the cheers of the home. Last year showed me without fans football's nothing. Excited for the next chapter in my life and looking forward to watching LOI games this coming season.”

