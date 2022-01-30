Former Celtic youngster training with Bohemians

Former Celtic youngster Leo Mazis has been training with Bohemians with a view to earning a contract.

Australian-born Mazis was signed by Brendan Rodgers in 2018 after a trial period with the Glasgow giants as they sought to find another success story Down Under.

However, it didn't work out for the attacking midfielder and he was released in early 2020 before signing with Italian side Triestina.

That stint ended abruptly when the pandemic took hold and Mazis has been without a club in the intervening period.

He was linked with A League clubs back home but attempts to win a contract there did not come to fruition and he is now seeking to rebuild his career in Ireland.

The 21-year-old arrived on these shores earlier this week and is looking to impress Keith Long sufficiently to earn a deal