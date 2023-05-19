Former Bohs man Danny Grant on lookout for new club after Huddersfield release

Former Bohemians man Danny Grant is looking for a new club after Huddersfield Town told the winger that he would not be kept on for next season.

Bohs pocketed a six-figure fee for the sale of Grant to Huddersfield in January 2021, and Grant had hoped to force his way into the first team at Championship level, but he was held back by a series of injuries and, when fit, played most of his football for Town’s B team as well as a loan spell this season with League Two side Harrogate Town.

But Huddersfield are carrying out a major revamp of their squad with 19 players released, including Grant (23) who departs without making a first-team appearance for the side. "Several senior players will depart the Club with our thanks and best wishes at the conclusion of their current contracts," the club said today.

Bohs and other League of Ireland sides would be interested in signing the wide player but Grant is likely to stay in England and find a new club.

Grant is the 19th Irish player released by an English club since the end of the league season, with news this week that Shane Long and Kian Leavy (Reading), Kevin Long (Birmingham City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe) and Harry Nevin (Preston) had all been let go.