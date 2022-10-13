Former Bohs and Shels man Billy Newman, who replaced John Giles in national team for one game, passes away

The Dublin football community is mourning the loss of former Ireland international Billy Newman.

A League of Ireland stalwart over many years, Newman was capped once at senior level while at Shelbourne, against Denmark in 1969 as Ireland lost 2-0.

The game was significant as John Giles, then a star for Leeds United who had just won the First Division title by a record points tally, was left out of the squad and Newman called up as the so-called Big Five, the selection committee who picked the Ireland team at the time, felt that Giles was not giving the same commitment to Ireland as he was to Leeds.

"Billy Newman of Shelbourne played in my position against Denmark," Giles would recall in his autobiography. "I have met Billy since and found him a nice person, but even he had a laugh over the episode."

From Carnlough Road in Cabra, the same street as Busby Babe Liam Whelan, Newman was a schoolboy with Home Farm and captained the side to an FAI Youth Cup success in 1965.

Newman then began his senior career with local side Bohemians, starting a two-season spell in 1966. He moved to Shelbourne in 1968 for one season, then had stints in non-league football in Dublin and in England before a second spell with Shels, from 1972-74, and in all he scored eight goals in 62 games for the Reds, including a run to the FAI Cup final in 1973 when they lost to Cork Hibs.

Newman passed away in his adopted home of Donegal on Wednesday.