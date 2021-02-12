| 1.4°C Dublin

Forget elitism – the League of Ireland goes on because livelihoods of players depend on it

Daniel McDonnell

Shamrock Rovers captain Ronan Finn and team-mates celebrate after being presented with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There was a degree of surprise in League of Ireland circles on Wednesday night when word came through of the GAA shutdown.

And some apprehension too, although that was quickly assuaged by the message from above that it remains full steam ahead for the kick-off in March.

It would have been messy otherwise. Clubs are back in training already with contracts triggered and wages paid. Players have been flown in from other countries.

