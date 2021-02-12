Forget elitism – the League of Ireland goes on because livelihoods of players depend on it

There was a degree of surprise in League of Ireland circles on Wednesday night when word came through of the GAA shutdown.

And some apprehension too, although that was quickly assuaged by the message from above that it remains full steam ahead for the kick-off in March.

It would have been messy otherwise. Clubs are back in training already with contracts triggered and wages paid. Players have been flown in from other countries.

Dundalk have recruited players from Latvia, the Faroe Islands, United States and Norway. Sligo Rovers have a New Zealander and a Jamaican.

Premier League giants Manchester City (Joe Hodge to Derry) and Liverpool (Vitezslav Jaros to St Patrick’s Athletic) sent players on loan here in the last week because professional football is continuing just as it is around Europe. Kicking back start dates would have left clubs out of pocket a week after a guarantee from Jack Chambers it would be business as usual. Business is the operative word; that is why it is being viewed in a different light to GAA.

Read More

Let’s be honest; the use of the word ‘elite’ is unfortunate in the sense that it has opened up the floor for petty digs. We’ve seen that manifest itself with jibes around GAA and LOI levels,

There’s nothing dignified about revelling in the fact that one sport plays on when another cannot do so. Lockdown is tough; taking away something which people are looking forward to is hard going. In a time of struggle, it’s sensitive subject matter.

Similarly, uninformed pot shots in response are regrettable, or kicking up a fuss in the hope it shuts other sports down too. In this pandemic, we’ve found that whataboutery brings only more misery.

Elite is not a helpful term because it can be viewed subjectively. What this is about is professionalism. LOI football is continuing because there are around 200 full-time players and around the same number again who are contracted to earn money as part-time professionals – many of whom do not actually work during the season. It’s a younger league now; different to some dated perceptions of the player profile.

There are also players registered as amateurs who claim expenses; this is a grey area and common in the First Division where a discussion with a leading performer last year revealed they were concentrating on football – they had no other job – but registered as an amateur.

In some cases, expenses supplement unemployment payments yet there has been a move to try and address this over the winter for a few reasons.

There is something of a distinction between the Premier and First Division although the top-flight arrival of part-time Drogheda and Longford teams has changed that. By contrast, Galway have gone full-time in the First Division.

The inclusion of the Women’s National League, where players are paying to play, is anomalous. Sidelining a league that includes current senior women’s internationals would have been controversial and we a re also talking about a small number of teams with minimal commuting.

Football in general ran a tight ship in late 2020 which has probably strengthened its case even if clubs are relying on protocols rather than strict boundaries of a bubble. If cases crop up they will be under pressure.

But it’s a confusing cocktail and one completely understands the ire of the GAA community. The rules have holes in them. However, the simple fact is that football in this country is in there with rugby and horse racing (another sport where pros and amateurs rub shoulders and competitors aren’t in a distinct bubble) because livelihoods depend on the income from it. Not everyone’s livelihood but enough for it to be significant.

The implications of shutting it down would be more far-reaching than the GAA call; especially if pros in other codes were able to play on. That’s not to defend the decision.

We all need our sports back but some need it more than others.