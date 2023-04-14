| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Football wasn’t a hindrance, it was a help, but nothing hurt me as much as losing my mother last year’

The Waterford head coach understands that the reality for a manager is you have little time to grieve, as he learns how to cope with the death of his mother Rosaleen

Waterford manager Keith Long. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Waterford manager Keith Long. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford manager Keith Long. Photo: Sportsfile

Waterford manager Keith Long. Photo: Sportsfile

Seán O'Connor

In 1969, Swiss-American psychiatrist Elisabeth Kubler-Ross published her now famous theory of the five stages of grief.

Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

Most Watched

Privacy