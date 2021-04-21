'Football is for the people, not wealthy entrepreneurs' - Liam Buckley relieved at demise of Super League

One of only a handful of Irishmen who lined out against Real Madrid and Barcelona, two members of the short-lived European Super League, at club level, Liam Buckley played at a time when it was achievable for a lad from this country to compete with the best.

His current club, Sligo Rovers, are coping pretty well at the top end of the game here, Sligo one of three sides level on points at the top of the Premier Division table with another success on Tuesday night, a 3-1 win away to Bohemians, a season which will include a return to European football for Sligo in the summer.

And Buckley, who played against the two clubs from El Clasico in his time at Racing Santander in Spain's top fight (1986/87), says he can celebrate the fact that the Super League is now off the agenda.

"For us, for me, it's madness, this new league, 15 clubs," Buckley said after Tuesday's win at Dalymount Park, as news emerged of the defection of the English clubs while his own side were in action on the field of play.

"I don't see why they have a right to pull in this exorbitant amount of money and not care about the rest, our Champions League and Europa League football is going to be questioned, the revenues will be dipped, the interest from around the planet will be diminished and I don't see the merit in it whatsoever.

"Football is for the people, it's not for the wealthy entrepreneurs.

"For me to play in the Nou Camp and the Bernabeu with those two teams was an experience, highlights of my career. I had a great time playing and coaching here, but that was fantastic," added the Dubliner, who was capped four times in 1984.

"I don't see why they have a right to do that just because they lost x-amount of money.

"Just cut back on what they are spending and then they won't lose that money, it's crazy when you see the figures that are bandied about, because they might lose €300m over this pandemic... just cut back on things and make it work, keep the integrity of it all, for all our clubs here playing in Europe, it would be watered down if it was to happen and I'm delighted to hear they are not doing it.

"I am up in Sligo a few years now, it's a fantastic club, they are owned by the community and the people and they want the club to do better, they want the players to do better, they have been through the good, the bad and the indifferent, I am hoping we can bring a bit of joy to them."

Sligo's early-season form - they are level on points with Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic - is a welcome change from last term when Rovers were bottom, without any points, when the season was halted due to the pandemic, only for a revival to see them qualify for the Europa League.

"It's great, bearing in mind the pain of last year after four games and then for a few months we don't kick a ball and we're still bottom of the table," Buckley says.

"But we picked it up and qualified for Europe, we continued on this year but we are in transition as well with a lot of new players, like Bohs, they have new players as well, but there is a big improvement to come in the group, we need that, we need to play better than that, I know we won the match but I don't think a 3-1 scoreline is a fair reflection on the match itself.

"I hope the lads can see themselves winning matches, I am long enough in the tooth to know what we are dealing with but we have a few decent players here, we need to collectively gel together, we haven't anywhere near full blown on that."

