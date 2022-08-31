Football first: Carlisle Grounds to host clash of Bray Wanderers/Greystones WNL U-19s against Sligo Rovers

This week shows the progress of women’s soccer in this country, with a sold-out home international, live TV coverage and the chance to secure a place in the World Cup play-offs.

Local clubs are doing their best to make sure that the development continues in the right direction as the Carlisle Grounds will host the clash of the their women’s U19s against Sligo Rovers in the WNL on Sunday at 3.0pm.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

This will be the first time the 19s women’s team will have played at the ground and, in-fact, the first time a women’s team will play there under the guise of the new club Bray Wanderers/Greystones United AFC following the amalgamation under the elite club partnership for Women’s National League Football. It will provide a welcome boost to the side and female football in the area.