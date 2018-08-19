Football fans hospitalised following organised group fight before Shamrock Rovers game

A number of men were hospitalised after a vicious fight broke out on Friday night before a Shamrock Rovers game at Tallaght Stadium.

Up to 50 people gathered for the pre-arranged fight along Rathdown Road near the junction with North Circular Road.

It is understood a number of football fans from the UK travelled over for the event.

Shamrock Rovers took on Bohemians at their home ground in Tallaght with kick off at 8pm.

Shortly beforehand supporters gathered at the agreed location near Dublin's city centre.

A number of men were taken to hospital following the incident where they were treated for serious head injuries.

It is understood another man was stabbed during the incident.

Residents in the area said they were "terrified" while the fight was ongoing with one elderly man saying he "never experienced anything like this".

He said gardens and plants were damaged and residents were afraid to leave their homes.

A number of Gardaí arrived on the scene as well as paramedics.

"A number of males did attend hospital with head injuries," a spokesperson said adding that investigations were ongoing although no complaints had been filed.

