Foley strike keeps Harps in Premier Division

Adam Foley of Finn Harps celebrates with Kosovar Sadiki of Finn Harps after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Waterford at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

As these nights by the Finn go, the real drama only unfolded in the dying embers.

Adam Foley's 27th-minute goal helped secure Finn Harps' Premier Division status on a gripping night in Ballybofey.

Harps are indebted to the Foley's strike, but the base of a post came to the rescue in the fifth minute of added time. A mix-up in the Harps defence presented a glorious chance for Waterford sub Kurtis Byrne but, to the amazement of the 30-or-so Harps followers peeking through the gaps in the fence, his strike cannoned off the goal frame.

Just when it seemed as if Harps might have to prepare for a play-off, their season is over and their top-flight status has been saved.

Alexander Kogler and Barry McNamee combined to create the vital opening and Foley slid in to convert from McNamee's delicate pass.

Harps nearly had a second but Kogler headed just over from a Ryan Connolly corner. For the rest of the game the looks at the watches increased, but Harps survived.

"It's never straightforward," as former Harps captain Declan Boyle put it.

It's just how they do it.

Finn Harps - McGinley; McEleney, Sadiki, Folan; Webster, Connolly, G Harkin, B McNamee, Russell; Foley (Todd 80), Kogler (Cretaro 56).

Waterford - B Murphy; Power (Griffin 59), Davidson, Weir, Wilson (Logbottom 89); McCourt, O'Keefe (Fitzgerald 67), Coote (Byrne 89); Martin (Walsh 89), D Murphy, Smith.

Ref - Paul McLaughlin

