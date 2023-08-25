Flying finish gives Drogheda the edge in relegation battle

Drogheda United 3, Cork City 1

Second-half goals from Kyle Robinson, Aaron McNally and Ryan Brennan edged Drogheda United closer to another season in the top flight as relegation rivals Cork City were downed at Weavers Park.

Drogheda had not beaten Cork in all competitions in over a decade and their last league victory came in March 2012. That had been a dramatic come-from-behind win at Turner’s Cross as United emerged on the right side of a five-goal humdinger.

This result mirrored that memorable night – Brennan even played in both – but this time it will likely mean so much more. Kevin Doherty’s team now hold an eight-point advantage over Cork who remain in the relegation play-off spot.

Cork were worth the lead that came from Kevin Custovic’s corner. The Swede headed home in the first half. Malik Dijksteel, before his second half dismissal for two yellows, was denied by Andrew Wogan.

Ruairi Keating had three presentable chances of his own throughout, but uncharacteristically had an off night. Among them, was a shot that hit the post in the second half. Despite a frustrating night personally, his form will surely be key as the season nears its end.

Drogheda’s equaliser came after the sending-off. Kyle Robinson’s emphatic finish from Conor Keeley’s knock-down lifted Drogheda heads and hopes.

Brennan’s pass found McNally with five minutes to play, the substitute producing an unerring volley to beat Oliver Byrne. Brennan was soon involved again, scoring from 12 yards after Adam Foley was tripped in the box.

DROGHEDA: Wogan; Heeney, Keeley, Weir, Kane; Deegan, Brennan; Foley, Markey (Davis, 52), Rooney (McNally, 73); Robinson.

CORK CITY: Byrne; Custovic, Coleman, Honohan, Drinan; Stanulevicius (Walker, 53), Kravchuk; Bargary, Worman (Kabia, 62), Dijksteel; Keating.

REF: R Hennessy