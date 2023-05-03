Flores lauds ‘infectious’ Devine for helping turn Bohs around

BOHEMIANS midfielder Jordan Flores has praised manager Declan Devine for changing the team’s culture and leading them to the top of the Premier Division.

The 27-year-old returned from suspension last Monday and bagged a goal and an assist as Bohs demolished Cork City 5-0 to retain their lead at the top.

Devine has overseen an impressive start to 2023 as the Phisboro club won six of their opening seven games.

After last week’s draw at UCD, Bohs bounced back in style and hit Cork for five in their biggest win so far this season, with Devine’s side four points clear of the Shamrock Rovers ahead of Friday’s Dublin derby.

“Last year was disappointing, but the manager has come in and changed things,” said Flores after the bank holiday Monday victory.

“The culture has changed and we’re reaping the rewards. The manager is so infectious and he gets everybody up for it. I think you can tell we're a really motivated side. The full-time football has helped, training in the mornings.

“It (a title charge) is not something that we put pressure on ourselves or an expectation at the start of the season. It’s about going from week to week. We've had a good start and we'll just continue working hard.”

It has been a busy few weeks for the Wigan native. After welcoming his second child Sophia last month, he dedicated his stunning first-half free kick to his new born daughter.

“The manager has been really good with me and understands that it’s a special time for the family,” said Flores, after hitting his third free kick goal this season.

“With me being suspended, he gave me a couple of days off to spend time with my partner. My daughter is two weeks old. It’s just broken sleep all the time but you just get used to it. They are special moments.

“They (free kicks) have been going in this season so I was confident stepping up, thankfully it went in. It’s something I wanted to do this year and score more. Hopefully I can continue that.”

Bohs’ win over Cork was the third time this season they have responded to dropping points on a Friday by winning the following Monday and Flores praised his team-mates’ ability to bounce back from disappointments.

“I think that's just testament to the lads. When we have a bad result we come back.

“Even the boys who aren't starting are putting in the work. The two subs (Ali Coote and James McManus) came on and scored three goals. It's a really good group of people who want to work hard and want to be at the club, which is massive.”

Up next for the leaders is a trip to the champions. Flores netted a wonder goal at Tallaght Stadium with Dundalk in 2020 but is fully focused on helping Bohs defeat their four-in-a-row chasing rivals.

“It's a big one, but again, it's another game where we can get three points and that's what we'll be looking at,” he added.

“That (wonder goal) is in the past. It's something I will look at when I’ve retired and enjoy that moment. But for now I’m just looking for three points.”