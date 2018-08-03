Five-star Bohs light up Dalymount with clinical display against Limerick

Goals from Kevin Devaney and JJ Lunney saw Keith Long’s side to a 2-0 half-time lead before Keith Buckley and Daniel Grant rounded off the win. Bohs were comfortable enough that they could play out the second half in second gear and still add to their lead, but they were challenged early on by a bright Blues side.

Four points separated Bohemians from ninth-placed Limerick going into the game, and the visitors were buoyed by last week’s 2-1 home win over Waterford. After Dinny Corcoran’s low strike was easily saved by Tommy Holland, Limerick’s Killian Brouder headed over unmarked from Billy Dennehy’s free-kick.

Connor Ellis had a great chance to open the scoring after Karl O’Sullivan had skinned Darragh Leahy. Gradually, Limerick’s tempo dipped and Bohs took full advantage, Leahy involved on the attacking side as he headed into the path of Devaney, who couldn’t miss from five yards.

Lunney doubled the advantage four minutes, casually picking out the bottom corner from the edge of the box. If that goal was soft, the third was stunning as man of the match Devaney teed up Buckley to lash his shot into the top corner.

Holland then turned Corcoran’s shot onto the post, but Keith Ward picked up the loose ball and set up sub Daniel Grant for a simple finish.

Limerick’s nightmare night was complete when sub Coleman Hennessy was sent off on his debut for a last-ditch foul on Daniel Grant. Eoghan Stokes scored the spot-kick.

Bohemians – Supple; Pender, Casey, Morris (Byrne 75), Leahy; Buckley, Lunney, Ward (Stokes 74); Devaney, D Kelly (Grant 71), Corcoran.

Limerick – Holland; S Kelly, Brouder, Coleman, Dennehy; Duggan, Murphy (Hennessy 61), Maguire (Morrissey 61); O’Sullivan, Fitzgerald (Walsh O’Loghlen 74), Ellis.

REF – D Tomney (Dublin)

Online Editors