Five-star Finn Harps make sure of Premier Division safety in style

Safety was secured, and without the need to break sweat, for Finn Harps as they swatted away a very limp challenge from bottom side Longford Town to ensure they stay in the Premier Division for another year.

A huge crowd at Finn Park, many of those fans eager to watch local lad and Harps fan Jason Quigley take on the biggest fight of his career later that evening, provided a party atmosphere, and Ollie Horgan's players delivered a facile 4-0 win, first half goals from Will Seymore and Ryan Connolly with more strikes after the break from Karl O'Sullivan, Tunde Owolabi and teenager Luke Rudden.

The win made sure that Harps were safe, no matter how Waterford fared at home to St Patrick's Athletic, as the Blues now enter a playoff.

And Harps finishing two points ahead of the Suirside club, despite the disparity of financial clout behind the rival clubs, is one of the stories of the season, though there's clearly going to be a challenge for the Donegal side to hold on to key players like Sean Boyd and Owolabi.

Harps acknowledged their past, with an on-field presentation to club legend Brendan Bradley, as well as a nod to the future when their title-winning U-13 and U-14 side were also paraded before the large crowd at half time, by then the job already done.

Ballybofey had an air of giddiness about it leading up to kick off, not just for Harps' game but also the bout in the US later in the evening for local lad Quigley.

Whatever Quigley would face in the ring, Harps came across an opponent with little stomach for the fight, Longford relegated weeks before the final weekend of the season, and while Town were able to take a point of one of the relegation-threatened sides (Waterford) a week earlier, they were never in the game at a packed out Finn Park.

Harps had enjoyed long spells of possession before they took the lead on 29 minutes, US import Will Seymore with the breakthrough goal. Before that, Karl O'Sullivan had struck the post, Barry McNamee and Lee Mustoe also close for the home side but Seymore was the one who finally beat Lee Steacy in the Town goal.

Longford were asleep as Ryan Connolly worked his way towards goal with a short corner kick, McNamee's shot from the cross was deflected but Seymore was first to react as he headed home.

Three minutes later, Harps had a second goal and had their top flight status secure. Ethan Boyle's throw-in was flicked on by McNamee, Connolly let fly and beat Steacy with a super drive.

Just two minutes into the second half Harps were 3-0 up, a shot by O'Sullivan taking a touch and going over Steacy's head, while on the hour mark Olowabi got the goal his display merited, again Longford asleep at the back as the striker powered through and fired past Steacy, with an extra boost for Harps as the popular Mark Timlin, desperately unlucky with injury this season, came off the bench for his first game in six months.

Sub Rudden scored with his first touch, assisted by O'Sullivan, to add another touch to a big night for the Donegal club.

Finn Harps: Doherty; Boyle, McEleney, Webster, Mustoe (Dunleavy 46); Coyle; O'Sullivan, Connolly, McNamee (Timlin 77), Seymore (Hawkins 84); Owolabi (Rudden 89).

Longford: Steacy; Elworthy (McDonnell 46), J Manley, O'Driscoll, Kirk; Robinson; Williams (Dobbs 70), Nugent (Zambra 55), Dervin (O'Brien 70), Davis (McNally 55); R Manley.

Referee: J McLoughlin.