Five-star Dundalk send St Pat’s packing to record first win of season

Louis Annesley of Dundalk celebrates with teammate Hayden Muller, left, after scoring their side's second goal during the LOI Premier Division win over St Patrick's Athletic at Oriel Park in Dundalk. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk got their season up-and-running in style with a five-star display against St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park.

The Lilywhites had made a stuttering start with a 1-1 draw at home to UCD on the opening day followed up by a disappointing 2-1 defeat away to Bohemians a week ago but two goals inside 15 minutes at the start of the first-half and two in as many minutes at the start of the second saw them thump Tim Clancy’s side in some style.

The home side got off to a dream start when they hit the front after just five minutes as Patrick Hoban stooped to head past David Odumosu from Connor Malley’s inswinging free kick for what was his 170th career goal.

The Louth men then doubled their advantage on the quarter hour mark when Louie Annesley turned in from close range from Hayden Muller’s cross for what was the Gibraltar international’s first club goal of his career.

A Jake Mulraney free kick that came back off the woodwork was as close as the visitors came to a response and they found themselves 3-0 down within six minutes of the second half getting underway with Rayhann Tulloch marking his full debut with a goal as he tapped in from close range after Odumosu failed to deal with Muller’s long range effort.

Daniel Kelly made it four as he raced onto Greg Sloggett’s through ball on 53 minutes to make it 4-0.

Dundalk then added a fifth on 84 minutes with Malley squeezing a shot to the bottom right hand corner.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Muller, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy (Williams 88); Sloggett, Yli-Kokko (Martin 67), Malley; Kelly (Ward 67), Hoban (O’Kane 77), Tulloch (Elliott 77).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Odumosu; Curtis (Grivosti 54), Redmond, Lewis, Breslin; Forrester, Lennon (Lonergan HT), Kreida (Carty 69); Mulraney (Timmermans 69), E Doyle (Atakayi 61), M Doyle.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).