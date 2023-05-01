Five-star Bohemians sweep Cork aside to maintain title charge in emphatic fashion

Bohemians 5 Cork City 0

Bohemians are developing a knack for responding to Friday night woes with Monday night joy, as they hit 10-man Cork City for five in a devastating second-half performance to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier Division.

Jordan Flores’ stunning first-half free kick set the league leaders on their way after Cork were reduced to 10 following Alexander Gilchrist’s straight red after an altercation with Jonathan Afolabi.

Strikes by Adam McDonnell, James McManus and an Ali Coote brace secured three points as they put their frustrating draw at UCD firmly behind them, the third time this season Bohs have won on Monday after dropping points the previous Friday.

For Cork, it’s a fourth successive defeat as they remain in ninth, teetering three points above the automatic relegation place. Colin Healy’s side have conceded ten goals in their last three outings, while top scorer Ruairi Keating is now six games without a goal.

City almost took the lead inside the opening minute as Barry Coffey’s fine cross was met by the head of Keating, only to be denied by a point-blank James Talbot save to deny the striker.

Bohs boss Declan Devine bemoaned his side’s lethargic second-half display after their draw at Belfield last Friday, and the hosts showed similar signs early on against Cork.

Three long passes toward Kris Twardek on the left wing ran out of play before the referee’s whistle denied City midfielder Darragh Crowley a clear run on goal after a superb through ball by Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh on 11 minutes.

The hosts settled though and soon began testing 18-year-old Cork goalkeeper Daniel Moynihan, as Flores, who returned from suspension, went close on two occasions.

The bank holiday Monday clash soon turned on its head on the half-hour mark as the visitors went a man and a goal down inside the space of two minutes.

Cork defender Gilchrist was shown a straight red card after appearing to kick out at Afolabi during an altercation, leaving the Bohemians forward on the ground in some discomfort.

Read more Mata on target again as Sligo win on the road against St Pat’s

As Gilchrist trudged towards the dressing rooms, the Jodi stand erupted above him as Flores sublimely struck the resulting free kick to put Bohs in front – three of the midfielder’s four league goals this season have come from free kicks.

The league leaders almost doubled their lead moments later as Dylan Connolly embarked on a thrilling run down the right flank and squared it across the six-yard box, but Afolabi was a fraction of a second too late to convert.

Bohs took full advantage of the extra man and doubled their lead 12 minutes after the restart, as McDonnell found a pocket of space before stroking the ball into the bottom corner in front of the Des Kelly stand.

Cork missed a glorious opportunity to half the deficit as, in front of an open goal, substitute Cian Murphy failed to convert Gordon Walker’s excellent cross. They were made to pay moments later as Bohs sealed the three points through substitute Coote, who struck the third after a superb ball by Twardek on 78 minutes.

The Scot then netted his second in as many minutes after he got on the end of Declan McDaid’s devastating cross, before 18-year-old McManus came off the bench to add the fifth, firing his first senior league goal into Moynihan’s top corner.

It was a five-star display from the league leaders ahead of next Friday’s trip to four-in-a-row chasing Shamrock Rovers, while the pressure continues to grow for a struggling Cork City.

Bohemians: Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk; McDonnell (McManus 60), Flores (Clarke 73); Twardek, Williams (Coote 70), Connolly (McDaid 70); Afolabi.

Cork:Moynihan; Coleman, Gilchrist, Honohan; Crowley, Bolger (O’Donovan 75), Healy, O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Krezic 61), Coffey (Owolabi 61); Keating (Murphy 61), Winbo (Walker 68).

Ref:A Reale.