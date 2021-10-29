| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Five key steps on Shamrock Rovers’ march to title glory

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Longford Town at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Longford Town at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Longford Town at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after his side's victory in their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Longford Town at Bishopsgate in Longford. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Stephen Bradley's Hoops have retained their League of Ireland crown - here are the giant leaps they took on the road to title glory.

April 20: Drogheda 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

In the fifth minute of injury-time at Head In The Game Park, a Drogheda side that was defending stoutly give away a free kick and Rovers pounce with Danny Mandroiu dispatching a header to delight a small pocket of Hoops directors present in a closed doors game.

Most Watched

Privacy