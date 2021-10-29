Five key steps on Shamrock Rovers’ march to title glory

Stephen Bradley's Hoops have retained their League of Ireland crown - here are the giant leaps they took on the road to title glory.

April 20: Drogheda 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

In the fifth minute of injury-time at Head In The Game Park, a Drogheda side that was defending stoutly give away a free kick and Rovers pounce with Danny Mandroiu dispatching a header to delight a small pocket of Hoops directors present in a closed doors game.

The significance of the late goal was that Rovers had also scored an injury time winner against Longford in their previous game and come from behind to equalise in the final 10 minutes against St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers. It wasn’t the most convincing start performance wise but the points were on the board

May 8: St Patrick’s Athletic 1 Shamrock Rovers 2

They were calling it Rovertime when Mandroiu struck again at the death. The Dubliner’s form at Rovers this season was a story in itself. He left Bohemians under a bit of a cloud, after a falling-out with Keith Long and question marks around his attitude. But there were no complaints at Rovers where he hit the ground running and earned a call into the Ireland squad.

His versatility and energy was evident in this game where he thrived in an attacking role. St Patrick’s Athletic were shaping up as title challengers and had a spell on top just before Rovers launched a counter to seal the points.

May 29: Longford Town 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

There’s a recurring theme here. Another game, another 95th-minute victory. Rovers broke Longford hearts on three different occasions across the season, and they are all worthy of mention here.

What was significant about this one was that it was the last game before the mid-season break and Rovers were flat in a home defeat to Sligo Rovers a week previous that saw them knocked off top spot. Rory Gaffney’s effort at Bishopsgate gathered points when Rovers were in a sticky patch. Their challengers could never match that consistency.

July 16: Derry City 2 Shamrock Rovers 4

Rovers’ home defeat of St Patrick’s Athletic before their European campaign started was perhaps the most impressive performance of their domestic season. However, their successful trip to the Brandywell illustrated why they were better than the rest. Coming off the back of an unfortunate near miss at the hands of Slovan Bratislava, Rovers suffered a chaotic build-up to their trip to Foyleside as they were waiting on a number of Covid tests and had to bring their U-19 side in case the seniors were ruled out. They had to make last-minute changes with players dropping in and out of the side on account of the lag before the (good) test results came back. Rovers started like a team whose heads were elsewhere, trailing 2-0 after 31 minutes. But they got one back before the interval and powered on from the restart to blow away Ruaidhrí Higgins’ improving side.

September 18: Sligo Rvs 0 Shamrock Rovers 1

The last week of August was bruising for the Hoops with a European exit and then an FAI Cup loss to Bohemians in the space of four days a real blow to morale. And when it was followed up by a tired league defeat in Finn Harps, pessimistic fans were beginning to wonder if a collapse was imminent.

That was four defeats in a row including both legs with Flora Tallinn – a missed opportunity that created a hangover. Rovers steadied the ship with a home win over Waterford but it was a trip to Sligo the following week that confirmed there would be no Devon Loch-style collapse. They dug in after Rory Gaffney’s first-half opener to eke out the kind of success that defines champions.