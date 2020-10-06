First Covid-19 cases in the League of Ireland as Galway return two positive tests

Two Galway United players have tested positive for Covid-19. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Two Galway United squad members have tested positive for Covid-19, the first such cases in the League of Ireland since the resumption of football.

The club confirmed the news in an announcement today, with Friday's meeting with Drogheda United called off as a consequence.

"Two positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in the Galway United squad and as a result the whole first team squad and staff are now restricting their movements and awaiting tests, following HSE and government guidelines," read a statement from the First Division side.

"Galway United will continue to follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and the players will isolate for the required period of time.



"The new date for the fixture will be announced in due course."

A Premier Division game between Sligo Rovers and Waterford was called off in August due to a Covid scare in the Blues camp but the affected players subsequently tested negative.

There are three games remaining in the First Division season, with both Drogheda and Galway in the promotion shake-up.

Online Editors