| 2.2°C Dublin

Finn Harps v Drogheda United match called off

Finn Park before the postponement of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Drogheda United in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Finn Park before the postponement of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Drogheda United in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Sportsfile

Finn Park before the postponement of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Drogheda United in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Sportsfile

Finn Park before the postponement of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Drogheda United in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice

One game in the League of Ireland season has fallen victim to Storm Eunice as the Finn Harps-Drogheda United match has been postponed.

Following a pitch inspection at the Donegal venue today, the FAI confirmed that the match was off.

"The SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture has been postponed after a 1pm pitch inspection at Finn Park deemed the pitch unplayable," an FAI statement said.

"The SSE Airtricity First Division fixture between Bray Wanderers v Cork City passed a 10am pitch inspection at the Carlisle Grounds with the match set to go ahead.

"The League of Ireland will continue to monitor all weather warnings ahead of tonight's fixtures with a pitch inspection scheduled for 10am tomorrow for Saturday's Sligo Rovers v Bohemians match in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division."

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy