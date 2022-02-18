Finn Harps v Drogheda United match called off

Finn Park before the postponement of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Drogheda United in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Sportsfile

One game in the League of Ireland season has fallen victim to Storm Eunice as the Finn Harps-Drogheda United match has been postponed.

Following a pitch inspection at the Donegal venue today, the FAI confirmed that the match was off.

"The SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture has been postponed after a 1pm pitch inspection at Finn Park deemed the pitch unplayable," an FAI statement said.

"The SSE Airtricity First Division fixture between Bray Wanderers v Cork City passed a 10am pitch inspection at the Carlisle Grounds with the match set to go ahead.

"The League of Ireland will continue to monitor all weather warnings ahead of tonight's fixtures with a pitch inspection scheduled for 10am tomorrow for Saturday's Sligo Rovers v Bohemians match in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division."