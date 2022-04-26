Finn Harps suffer blow as defender David Webster ruled out for rest of season

Finn Harps' bid to avoid relegation this season has suffered a major blow as key defender Dave Webster will miss the rest of the campaign.

The former Shamrock Rovers man suffered an injury in the 2-2 draw away to Bohemians and the club today confirmed that he will not play again.

"Finn Harps can confirm that captain David Webster will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Bohemians on April 15th. Everyone at the club wishes Webby the very best with his recovery," the club said.

Webster (32) had previously lined out for Bray Wanderers, Shamrock Rovers, Waterford and St Patrick's Athletic but became an instant fan favourite in Donegal when he joined Harps at the start of the 2020 season.

He had missed just one game this season before the draw away to Bohs and boss Ollie Horgan will now be forced to look for reinforcements.

Harps are three points off bottom spot in the Premier Division and host Shelbourne at Finn Park this weekend.