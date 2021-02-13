| 0.8°C Dublin

Finn Harps star McNamee invigorated by journey from football to the frontline

His decision to pull back from being a full-time player has been justified after a spell in Letterkenny hospital

Barry McNamee has spent almost a decade as a full-time footballer in the League of Ireland. Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Twelve months ago, Barry McNamee finally came around to the realisation that he needed to do something different with his life.

He just never envisaged that following his gut instinct would land him into a shuddering reality, the task of working in a hospital during a pandemic that has put the nation’s life on hold.

McNamee had spent almost a decade as a full-time footballer in the League of Ireland, a profession that comes with an asterisk.

