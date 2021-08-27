Finn Harps score first FAI win over rivals Derry thanks to Tunde Owolabi’s penalty

Derry City's Daniel Lafferty tries an acrobatic effort during the FAI Cup second-round clash between Finn Harps and Derry City at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

TUNDE Owolabi’s penalty fired Finn Harps to their first FAI Cup win over derby rivals Derry City.

The Belgian striker netted 16 minutes from time, smacking past Nathan Gartside from the spot.

In-form Owolabi, who netted a hat-trick against St Patrick’s Athletic last week, fired home after Ryan Rainey was taken down by Ronan Boyce.

Remarkably, Owolabi’s goal was the first scored by Harps against the Candystripes in the FAI Cup.

Rainey had a sight of goal and a chance of a second soon after, but he headed wide from Adam Foley’s cross.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan watched from the terraces as he served a one-game touchline ban.

Paul Hegarty, Horgan’s assistant, was livid as the teams parted at the interval, after his side were denied a penalty in first half stoppage-time.

After Owolabi’s shot was blocked, the follow-up from Rainey appeared to strike the hand of Jack Malone, but referee Rob Harvey waved away Harps’ appeals.

Until then, it was a derby – in front of 800 expecting supporters – that failed to fire in the first half.

Owolabi drove into the side netting in a promising Harps move while Jordan Mustoe rifled off target with two long-range efforts for the home side.

Eleven minutes into the second half, the mercury went up a notch when Foley fizzed narrowly over at the Town End.

The night sparked into some life when Foley got the better of Danny Lafferty on the edge of the area, but his testing effort was turned away by Gartside.

Owolabi finally broke the deadlock on 74 minutes to give Harps the lead.

Nine minutes from the end, Doherty saved well from Evan McLaughlin’s deflected drive.

FINN HARPS - Doherty; Boyle (Sadiki 67), McEleney, Webster, Mustoe (O’Sullivan 45); Dunleavy, Coyle; Rainey, McNamee, Foley; Owolabi (Boyd 84).

DERRY - Gartside; Boyce (Ferry 84), Toal, Coll, Lafferty; Harkin (E McLaughlin 76); Malone, Hery (Akintunde 65), Thompson; Junior, McGonigle.

REF – R Harvey.