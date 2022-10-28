Finn Harps relegated as UCD claim relegation play-off place

Finn Harps players react to being related after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat to UCD at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Teenager Tommy Lonergan condemned Finn Harps to relegation with a second-half brace.

Lonergan struck twice in the final 20 minutes to send Harps down to the First Division after four years in the top flight.

In front of 2,011 at Finn Park, UCD came from behind to secure a place in the relegation-promotion play-off.

Seventeen minutes from the end, Ryan Connolly’s pockets were picked, Dara Keane fed Lonergan down the left channel. The 18-year-old cut inside Ethan Boyle and arrowed across James McKeown to the far corner.

Five minutes later, Lonergan confidently converted from the penalty spot after Conor Tourish was deemed to have handled Mark Dignam’s cross.

Harps hadn’t won in seven before this one, but the home side took the lead in the 28th minute when a header by defender Tourish, from a Regan Donelon free kick, beat Kian Moore.

Harps’ advantage was chalked off within a minute as Dignam brilliantly shot to the top corner from 25 yards.

Earlier in the night, McKeown held onto a free kick from Jack Keaney, one of three Donegal men, alongside former Harps players Michael Gallagher and Sam Todd, in the UCD team.

It took a fine save from Kian Moore to keep parity in the 35th minute. Donelon’s free kick, from the right-hand side of the penalty area looked as if it might creep in at the far post, but Moore reached up to turn over the crossbar.

Keane was just a little off-cue when he had a go early in the second half before loud UCD howls for a penalty, when Keane went to ground, were firmly waved away by the referee.

Lonergan’s brace sealed the fate of Harps – who have won just five of their last 49 games – as UCD await the play-off.

Finn Harps – McKeown; Boyle, Tourish, Slevin, Donelon (Nicolson 64); Boylan; Siaj (Duncan 71), Connolly (O’Donnell 77), McNamee; Mihaljevićj, Jones (Rainey 64).

UCD – Moore; Gallagher, Keaney, Todd, Osam (Higgins 90); Keane, Nolan (O’Brien 87), Caffrey, Brennan, Dignam; Lonergan (Haist 90+2).

Ref – N Doyle