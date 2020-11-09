Finn Harps pull off great escape as Shelbourne face relegation play-off

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan and Adam Foley of Finn Harps celebrate victory following the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Waterford FC at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Finn Harps will live to fight another day in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as Shelbourne have been dragged into the promotion/relegation play-off on a night of high drama in the League of Ireland.

On the final night of Premier Division action, 'Houdini' Harps needed a win over Waterford FC, and Shelbourne to lose to champions Shamrock Rovers to stand any chance of escaping the relegation play-off.

Harps' win also denied Waterford fourth place and a possible chance of European action next season, with that honour going to Sligo Rovers, who pulled off a brilliant 2-0 victory over Dundalk at Oriel Park.

Shelbourne will now face Longford Town in the promotion/relegation play-off, after the Dublin club succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Rovers, with goals either side of half-time from Jack Byrne and Aaron Greene doing the damage at Tolka Park.

Meanwhile, up at Finn Park, Harps enjoyed a narrow win over Waterford, thanks to Adam Foley's 27th-minute effort.

Sligo - who will be hoping one of Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians or Dundalk win the FAI Cup to guarantee them a place in next season's Europa League - produced a huge performance to capitalise on Waterford's woes. Goals from Jesse Devers and Ronan Coughlan won the points for Liam Buckley's men.

Elsewhere, a disappointing season ended in defeat for St Patrick's Athletic as they went down 2-1 to Dublin rivals Bohemians at Richmond Park, Inchicore.

The Saints had taken a 37th minute lead through Jordan Gibson, but goals from Danny Grant and Andre Wright sealed the points for Bohs.

At Turner's Cross, Cork City - already relegated to the First Division - played out a 1-1 draw with Derry City.

