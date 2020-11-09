Finn Harps pull off great escape as Shelbourne face relegation play-off

| 12.2°C Dublin
Finn Harps will live to fight another day in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as Shelbourne have been dragged into the promotion/relegation play-off on a night of high drama in the League of Ireland.
On the final night of Premier Division action, 'Houdini' Harps needed a win over Waterford FC, and Shelbourne to lose to champions Shamrock Rovers to stand any chance of escaping the relegation play-off.
Harps' win also denied Waterford fourth place and a possible chance of European action next season, with that honour going to Sligo Rovers, who pulled off a brilliant 2-0 victory over Dundalk at Oriel Park.
Shelbourne will now face Longford Town in the promotion/relegation play-off, after the Dublin club succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Rovers, with goals either side of half-time from Jack Byrne and Aaron Greene doing the damage at Tolka Park.
Meanwhile, up at Finn Park, Harps enjoyed a narrow win over Waterford, thanks to Adam Foley's 27th-minute effort.
Sligo - who will be hoping one of Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians or Dundalk win the FAI Cup to guarantee them a place in next season's Europa League - produced a huge performance to capitalise on Waterford's woes. Goals from Jesse Devers and Ronan Coughlan won the points for Liam Buckley's men.
Elsewhere, a disappointing season ended in defeat for St Patrick's Athletic as they went down 2-1 to Dublin rivals Bohemians at Richmond Park, Inchicore.
The Saints had taken a 37th minute lead through Jordan Gibson, but goals from Danny Grant and Andre Wright sealed the points for Bohs.
At Turner's Cross, Cork City - already relegated to the First Division - played out a 1-1 draw with Derry City.
