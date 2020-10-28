Finn Harps make Saints pay expensive penalty in five-goal thriller

Finn Harps' Ryan Connolly, right, scored the winner against St Pat's from the penalty spot. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

The tension drizzled along with the rain in Ballybofey as Finn Harps blew a two-goal lead before Ryan Connolly’s penalty gave the Donegal side a crucial victory.

Connolly’s 74th-minute spot-kick gives Ollie Horgan’s Harps a fighting chance of avoiding the play-offs.

All season, Harps had managed only two home goals in the league, but in 11 minutes they had doubled that tally.

Just three minutes in, Adam Foley struck his first goal in Harps colours. Mark Coyle’s ball down the right channel had seemed hopeful, but a slip by Luke McNally allowed Foley a sniff and the striker finished superbly, low past Brendan Clarke.

Harps added a second as Stephen Folan tapped in after Dave Webster diverted Tony McNamee’s long throw-in back across goal.

The goal left Pat’s boss Stephen O’Donnell in a rage, but within a minute his side had the arrears reduced. Harps didn’t deal with a Robbie Benson corner properly and McNally stabbed home.

With Pat’s beginning to turn the screw, Mark Russell was denied at the other end by a combination of post and goalkeeper.

Eight minutes into the second half, Georgie Kelly headed home from close range to level matters.

After Foley steered over with a big chance for the hosts, Connolly put Harps in front on 74 minutes as he tucked home from the spot after Raff Cretaro, not long on as a substitute, had been fouled.

Finn Harps: McGinley; McEleney (Delap 84), Sadiki, Folan; Webster, T McNamee (R Harkin 67), G Harkin, Coyle (Cretaro 67), Russell; Connolly; Foley (Todd 80).

St Patrick’s Athletic: Clarke; Feely, McNally, Desmond, Griffin (Titov 87); Forrester, Lennon, Benson; Gibson (Burns 78), Kelly, McClelland (King 62).

Refeferee: R Harvey.

Online Editors