Finn Harps complete signing of Croatian forward Filip Mihaljević

FINN Harps hope that much-travelled Croatian forward Filip Mihaljević can deliver goals for the Donegal side next season after they completed the signing of the 29-year-old.

A one-time youth cap with Croatia, Mihaljević began his career with Dinamo Zagreb and played for clubs in Bosnia, Bulgaria and Poland. He was most recently with Croatian second-tier side Kustošija but has now opted to move to Ireland and Harps after a successful trial.

"Filip has done well since he’s come in. He’s experienced and has scored goals wherever he’s played. It might take him some time to settle in and adjust to the intensity of the league here but I’m confident he’ll be a good player for us," says Harps manager Ollie Horgan.

Harps were desperate to sign a striker ahead of the new season as the quartet of Sean Boyd, Adam Foley, Tunde Owolabi and Mark O'Sullivan, who between them scored 28 goals for the side last season, have all departed, though Yoyo Mahdy and Jesse Devers are also signed up for 2022.