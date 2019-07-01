Finn Harps claim valuable point on safely mission against Cork City

Finn Harps moved four points clear of UCD at the foot of the table thanks to a scoreless draw with Cork City in Ballybofey.

There was no repeat of the seven-goal cracker these teams served up in March, but Harps, for whom every point is priceless, won't complain as they inch clear of the Students, who they face at Belfield on Friday.

Harps might have won it here, but sub Mark Timlin's delicious effort flew past the post ten minutes from the end.

Cork came close in the 35 minute, but Gary Boylan was unable to keep his attempt down after Harps failed to deal with a Conor McCormack free. Boylan, arriving late around the back, thumped his effort into the sparsely-populated terrace behind Mark Anthony McGinley’s goal.

Earlier, Gearoid Morrissey – who scored two goal of the season contenders when Cork won 4-3 at Finn Park in March – saw his powerful drive deflect wide off Daniel O’Reilly.

Cork had big appeals for a penalty in the closing stages of the first half when Garry Buckley went down under Mark Russell's challenge. Referee John McLoughlin had a good look at the play and a stern shake of the head by the official waved away the protests.

Caolan McAleer flashed wide for the hosts early in the second half, while Conor McCarthy's audacious effort from his own half was off target.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Todd, Logue, Ascroft (Timlin h-t); O’Reilly, Borg, Coyle, Harkin, Russell; McAleer (Place 85); Boyle.

Cork City: McNulty; McCarthy, Casey, McLoughlin; Horgan, McCormack, Boylan (Comerford 67), Morrissey, Hurley; Buckley, Rainsford (Sheppard 84).

Referee: J McLoughlin.

