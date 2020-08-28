'Financially, Covid has hit everyone and this club is no different' - Bradley delighted with Euro cash boost

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley celebrates following his side's victory in the penalty shoot-out of the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying Round match against Ilves at Tallaght Stadium. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers boss Strephen Bradley admits that the cash injection of €260,000 which his club get thanks to their progress to the second qualifying round of the Europa League is a much-needed boost.

Rovers got past Finnish side Ilves Tampere in dramatic fashion in last night's first round tie, the sides level at 2-2 after 90 minutes and 30 minutes of extra time. A penalty shoot out went to a second round of takers, with Rovers winning 12-11 thanks to Joey O'Brien's successful conversion, and their name will be in the draw on Monday for the second round, along with Dundalk who drop into that competition from the Champions League.

A handful of Rovers supporters managed to get around the ban on crowds attending the game by catching the closing stages from the wall of Tallaght Stadium but Bradley insisted that the success was a reward to all at the club.

"I am delighted for everyone behind the scenes," Bradley said.

"Financially, Covid has hit everyone and this club is no different, a massive loss of revenue and getting through a round is so important for everyone involved, I am delighted for the players as they are the ones who get you there but behind the scenes, everyone is working so hard to keep it going."

He admitted his side had struggled early in the tie.

"I thought we started terribly, that first 20 minutes we were miles off the game, they were ahead and deservedly so, we just didn't get out of the box and if you do that against a team who can move the ball you're in trouble. After that we got to grips with it, and we came into the game. When we went down to ten men it was about being together, being organised and getting it to penalties," he said.

Online Editors