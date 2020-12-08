Filippo Giovagnoli confirmed as Dundalk manager on permanent basis

Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli says it's "an honour" to sign a contract as permanent manager of the FAI Cup winners.

Giovagnoli, who replaced Vinny Perth in mid-season, was facing an uncertain future as he had been promised a long-term deal from comments made by club chairman Bull Hulsizer.

The club have waited until 48 hours before their final game of the season, a Europa League tie at home to Arsenal, to confirm that he would be there next year, assistants Giuseppe Rossi and Shane Keegan also with extended deals.

“I am delighted to sign this contract that makes my position at Dundalk permanent," Giovagnoli said.

“It is an honour to defend the colours of this amazing town and I will do my best to keep the club successful over the coming years because that is what our fans deserve.

“When we returned to Dundalk with the FAI Cup on Sunday night I was able to see how amazing our fans are and I am hoping to see them soon at Oriel Park where they will be able to fight with us. C’mon the Town!”

