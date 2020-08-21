Figueira kick-starts Derry City comeback in win over Cork

Walter Figueira of Derry City celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Cork City

Two goals in three second-half minutes helped Derry City overturn a half-time deficit to pick up a much-needed win at the Brandywell.

Trailing to Joseph Olowu’s early goal, the Candystripes were in trouble again, but hit back in the second half with goals from Walter Figueira and Adam Hamill before James Akintunde sealed the win.

The game started disastrously for Derry who conceded just three minutes in, Kevin O’Connor’s high ball spilled by Peter Cherrie, allowing Olowu to volley home for Cork.

Derry were straight onto the offensive at the start of the second half and two goals in three minutes turned the game on its head.

Persistence paid off on 50 minutes as they got their equaliser. Mark McNulty was unable to hold onto a cross from Ciarán Coll and Jack Malone pulled the ball back for Figueira to fire home.

Relief turned to joy within two minutes. Ibrahim Meite was heavily involved, but his effort was parried by McNulty, only for the ball to fall to Hammill. It took a super save from Cherrie to keep his team ahead late on before Akintunde’s clincher.

Derry City: Cherrie, Coll, Toal, Cole, Horgan, McCormack, Malone, Thomson (Harkin 82), Hammill (Dunwoody 66), Figueira (Mallon 75), Meite (Akintunde 66).

Cork City: McNulty, Olowu (Hurley 33), Bennett, O’Connor, Fleming, Ochieng (McGlade 84), Coleman, Slevin (Morrissey 60), Dalling, Simpson, Fenwick (Dinanga 60).

Referee: P McLaughlin

