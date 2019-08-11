UCD had to battle for their place in the next round of the FAI Cup in today's clash with Letterkenny Rovers at the UCD Bowl.

Favourites go through in FAI Cup first round clashes

Former Finn Harps striker BJ Banda opened the scoring for Letterkenny in the 22nd minue, but second half goals from Yoyo Mahdy, Jason McClelland, Richie O'Farrell gave the Students a commanding lead before Banda scored his second for the Donegal side on 77 minutes.

Liam Kerrigan, however, made it 5-2 for UCD on 83 minutes.

Elsewhere, goals from Shane Duggan and Kenny Browne gave Waterford FC a 2-0 win away to Maynooth University Town.

Galway United beat Collinstown 2-1 at Home Farm's Whitehall ground, while Lucan United beat Killester Donnycarney 2-1.

On Saturday, reigning FAI Cup champions Dundalk beat Cobh Ramblers 1-0 at St Colman's Park.

Crumlin United saw off the challenge of Malahide United on a 3-1 scoreline, while Glengad United beat St Michael's on penalties.

